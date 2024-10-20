Vorteilswelt
Laundry, PV and:

Cozy extension for overcrowded Sonnberg prison

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 09:15

Two new buildings - a barrier-free visitor center and a laundry - have now been opened in Sonnberg in the Weinviertel region. The prison is now also becoming "greener" with a new photovoltaic system. And it is now also better equipped for the most beautiful secondary matter in the world. There are 2.5 prisoners for every staff member.

0 Kommentare

The renovation of the Sonnberg prison in the Hollabrunn district took more than a year and a half. With two new buildings, the demands of the Ombudsman Board for barrier-free visiting facilities have now also been implemented. And rooms have now also been created for the most beautiful secondary matter in the world, which in Latin is referred to as "conducting long-term visits". The same applies to rooms that allow conversation in front of a wall and at a table. The laundry has also found its place in the new buildings.

Sonnberg now draws "strength from names"
But more than that was created during the 20-month construction period. "In addition to accessibility, key criteria in the planning and implementation of the project included a long-term supply of sustainable energy," says the prison, which is proud of the fact that the practical experience of the staff was incorporated into the project. Photovoltaic systems have been installed on the single-storey buildings and the energy generated covers most of the prison's own requirements - a significant contribution to the environment. The access road and gate guard have also been redesigned.

The prison has space for 352 inmates, 370 are currently detained there. Almost 150 staff are employed there. This means that there are around 2.5 inmates for every staff member.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
