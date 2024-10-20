Cozy extension for overcrowded Sonnberg prison

The renovation of the Sonnberg prison in the Hollabrunn district took more than a year and a half. With two new buildings, the demands of the Ombudsman Board for barrier-free visiting facilities have now also been implemented. And rooms have now also been created for the most beautiful secondary matter in the world, which in Latin is referred to as "conducting long-term visits". The same applies to rooms that allow conversation in front of a wall and at a table. The laundry has also found its place in the new buildings.