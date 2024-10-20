Secret paper on hospitals
Mikl-Leitner: “Too many shirkers in politics!”
For the first time, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, speaks plainly in the "Krone" newspaper about the hospital closure plans - and does not spare criticism in her comments ...
Governor, what did you come up with? - Following the "Krone" revelation about savings in the healthcare system, Lower Austria's ÖVP leader breaks her silence and calls for cooperation.
"Anyone with a bit of life experience knows how important it is to plan for the future with foresight when it comes to crucial issues. And of course this applies in particular to such an essential communal task as the healthcare of our fellow countrymen," said Mikl-Leitner.
That is why the four responsible members of government from the People's Party, the Social Democrats and the Freedom Party did the only right thing almost a year ago: "They sat down at a table and decided together to set up healthcare in Lower Austria for the future on a cross-party basis." All responsible parliamentary groups nominated experts and agreed on a precise process. "That was responsible, that was conscientious, that was right!"
Mikl-Leitner: SPÖ has no "handshake quality"
And the criticism now coming from the ranks of the Social Democrats? Lower Austria's governor put it plainly: "What has now been organized in part is sometimes an unworthy spectacle. It is being ducked and pushed away. But anyone who is not in a position to stand his or her ground is disqualified for formative tasks. The SPÖ in Lower Austria was a party with handshake quality. But this handshake quality has been lost with its young chairman."
She therefore invites the vast majority of sensible people in the SPÖ to stand by the jointly agreed, cross-party path. Postscript: "There are already too many shirkers in politics! We have to tackle the big problems and not suppress them. And our compatriots must be kept informed transparently about the process."
