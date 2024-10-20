Mikl-Leitner: “Too many shirkers in politics!”

Mikl-Leitner: SPÖ has no "handshake quality"

And the criticism now coming from the ranks of the Social Democrats? Lower Austria's governor put it plainly: "What has now been organized in part is sometimes an unworthy spectacle. It is being ducked and pushed away. But anyone who is not in a position to stand his or her ground is disqualified for formative tasks. The SPÖ in Lower Austria was a party with handshake quality. But this handshake quality has been lost with its young chairman."