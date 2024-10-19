Those in favor of the controversial hospital closures

Shortage of specialists and high operating costs

Rainer Ernstberger, Medical Director of the Hollabrunn and Korneuburg-Stockerau hospitals, is in favor of "bundling" acute care at one location. According to the plan, his three hospitals are to be merged into a new Weinviertel-Süd-West clinic. Ernstberger points to a shortage of specialists and higher operating costs for three small clinics. His opinion is shared by Katja Steininger, regional health manager for the Weinviertel region.