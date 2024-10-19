Supporters of the reform
Those in favor of the controversial hospital closures
The closures and mergers of hospitals in Lower Austria envisaged in a "secret plan" are not only met with rejection. There are also voices in favor of drastic measures in the local healthcare system.
The protests against the planned upheavals in the local hospital landscape have been and continue to be fierce. However, there are also supporters of the reform plans.
Shortage of specialists and high operating costs
Rainer Ernstberger, Medical Director of the Hollabrunn and Korneuburg-Stockerau hospitals, is in favor of "bundling" acute care at one location. According to the plan, his three hospitals are to be merged into a new Weinviertel-Süd-West clinic. Ernstberger points to a shortage of specialists and higher operating costs for three small clinics. His opinion is shared by Katja Steininger, regional health manager for the Weinviertel region.
Infrastructure from the 1970s
Patient advocate Michael Prunbauer also emphasizes that a "reform of the hospital structure is necessary". Herbert Frank takes the same line. The university professor is Chairman of the Lower Austrian Medical Council and emphasizes: "Some of the healthcare infrastructure in the state dates back to the 1970s and modernization is long overdue."
Deterioration in quality threatens
The President of the Association of Municipalities, Johannes Pressl, also supports the reform efforts. It can be seen at individual hospital locations that "quality is threatening to deteriorate dramatically due to staff shortages and underutilization". He has also observed that, in an emergency, people "prefer to choose the best rather than the nearest care".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
