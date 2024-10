“Is the fight against Islamism lost?”

Thursday afternoon, 4 p.m.: A police car is parked outside Wels City Hall in Upper Austria, three bodyguards are watching the entrance to the meeting room on the second floor. This is where Ahmad Mansour is preparing for his lecture on "What can be done to make integration a success?". The "Krone" is invited in for the agreed interview with the Islamism expert. Just two hours earlier, the news of Yahya Sinwar's death was announced on the radio.