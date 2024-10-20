Positive effects
Good sleep makes you happy and smart
Those who sleep well at night not only wake up refreshed, but can also look forward to many other positive effects. Do you still see room for improvement? Don't give up! Simple measures are often enough. Try it out!
At the latest when you wake up in the morning feeling tense, exhausted and "tired in the head", you will realize why a good night's sleep is so important for the whole body. The brain in particular benefits from sufficient and high-quality sleep:
This is because it processes new information during this time and stores essential information in long-term memory. Resting at night is also crucial for neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to adapt and regenerate - important achievements for learning and finding your way in new situations.
If you don't get enough sleep, your cognitive functions are impaired. In particular, problem-solving and creative thinking skills are negatively affected, according to research by Harvard Medical School. Those affected also have difficulty concentrating and are more likely to make mistakes at work, at school or in traffic (increasing the risk of accidents!).
Difficulties controlling their own emotions
According to a study by the University of California, a lack of sleep also causes people to react more strongly to negative stimuli and have difficulty controlling their emotions. In the long term, this also increases the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
This condition leads to the death of nerve cells in the brain and those affected become increasingly forgetful, confused and disoriented. However, if you get enough sleep, the body cleverly removes the waste products in the brain that accumulate during the day.
A good night's sleep also helps to reduce stress and promote emotional stability. People who sleep well are generally happier and less prone to depression. The immune system is also supported and cell repair works better. Good sleep therefore reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and much more.
Pay attention to the right "sleep hygiene"!
So who doesn't want to get a good night's sleep? But if only it were always that easy. With a few tips on sleep hygiene, you can get closer to your goal. Incidentally, this term refers to behaviors that influence the quality and duration of sleep. These include routines, dietary preferences, physical activity and other aspects of daily life.
- If possible, always go to bed at the same time and get up at the same time in the morning - even at weekends and on vacation. Moreover, only go to bed when you are tired.
- Thick curtains or blinds block out light in the bedroom. The optimum temperature is 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and nicotine in the hours before going to bed.
- Late, sumptuous meals also have a negative effect on the recovery process.
- Do not exercise just before going to bed!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
