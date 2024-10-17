State of Salzburg continues to build up debt in the billions

475 million euros in debt is planned for the 2025 budget. In 2026, it should be 350 million euros, 250 million the following year and then 150 million euros in 2028, the regular election year. At the end of 2023, Salzburg's debt level was 1.3 billion euros, so at the end of this year it will be 1.8 to 1.9 billion euros. "The goal is for the debt level not to exceed 3 billion euros in 2029, which should be enough," explains Haslauer.