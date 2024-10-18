Vorteilswelt
In southern Burgenland

Series of thefts: expensive quad bikes as loot

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 08:00

One coup after another is being carried out by gangs specializing in all-terrain vehicles. So far, the thefts have caused well over 100,000 euros in damage.

0 Kommentare

Quads are currently in high demand as prey. This is the second time that burglars have hit Philip Prisching's Motohawk store in Unterwart. The perpetrators proceeded in a highly professional manner. They gained access to the company premises through a chain-link fence.

No cameras in the current theft
To avoid being filmed, all surveillance cameras were disabled with a jammer-like device. Video recordings are nevertheless available. Cameras from neighboring businesses recorded two criminals making off with a CF Moto CForce 1000 quad bike and two Honda Gold Wing motorcycles at around 2.30 am.

Loot is worth 100,000 euros
"Four masked perpetrators can be seen in the break-in two years ago. They smashed my shop window with a pickaxe at around three in the morning and were seen loading four motorcycles, spare parts and accessories," says Prisching. The value of the loot from both thefts amounts to 100,000 euros.

The original Batman bike belonging to Thomas Treiber stands out. The loss hits the victim (33) hard. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
The original Batman bike belonging to Thomas Treiber stands out. The loss hits the victim (33) hard.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Thomas Treiber's 10,000 euro loss is not covered by insurance. His Batman Quad, which was parked locked under a carport at his mother's home address in Altschlaining, was stolen by unknown perpetrators in the night of October 11. The registration certificate and a black full-face helmet were in the top case.

Zitat Icon

If my stolen Batman quad is offered for sale on the Internet, please contact the police.

(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Opfer Thomas Treiber

Bild: Christian Schulter

Possibly more coups 
This theft is probably connected to another coup in Willersdorf. Shortly after Altschlaining, the quad bike of a 49-year-old woman parked at the roadside in front of a house was stolen. The registration certificate was in the top case. The all-terrain vehicle is worth almost €12,000. Further coups are feared.

