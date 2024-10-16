Arrested
Styrian man abused his sister’s children
The police recently arrested a 42-year-old Styrian from the district of Graz-Umgebung. The terrible suspicion: He is said to have molested his sister's two children (5 and 8 years old)!
A 42-year-old Styrian is allegedly responsible for unbelievable suffering: He is said to have abused his sister's children, who are only five and eight years old, over a long period of time. He repeatedly made the journey to Burgenland, where the woman lives with the two of them. And apparently did not notice the ordeal that the school and kindergarten children had to go through.
Suspect always appeared inconspicuous and calm
The police recently responded to a tip-off. The officers raced to the apartment building where the company employee lives. Shortly afterwards, he was taken away in handcuffs. People close to him described him as completely inconspicuous; nobody would have expected that the calm and previously completely inconspicuous man could be capable of something so cruel.
The Burgenland State Office of Criminal Investigation refers to victim protection and does not want to say any more.
We are investigating on suspicion of serious sexual abuse. The man is currently in custody and the investigation by the Burgenland State Office of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.
Petra Bauer, Sprecherin der StA Eisenstadt
However, Petra Bauer, spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt (Bgld.), confirms the serious suspicions against the 42-year-old: "We are investigating on suspicion of serious sexual abuse. The man is currently in custody and the investigation by the Burgenland State Office of Criminal Investigation is ongoing."
