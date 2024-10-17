From the farm in Wiesen
It couldn’t be more regional: from the barn to “the box”
Sabine and Franz Nussbaumer from Wiesen have a pig fattening farm and market their products themselves.
The piglets are bought regionally in the neighboring village or in central Burgenland, then there is plenty of feed and they are also slaughtered directly on the farm.
Once a month, you can buy the meat and products from the "straw pigs" from Sabine and Franz Nussbaumer's farm.
The couple took over the farm from Franz Nussbaumer's parents in 2012. For Franz, it was clear from the start that he wanted to continue and Sabine has also dedicated herself to farming. She is a seminar farmer, herb teacher, local farmer and deputy district farmer.
Self-service box for long-life goods
Sales from the straw pig are going well and customers are very satisfied with the quality of the meat, sausages, sausages and spreads. The Nussbaumers also produce different types of potatoes. They also sell like hot cakes on the day of sale. "But only on this one day of the month. That's why we thought about giving our customers more opportunities to buy," say Sabine and Franz. The idea of the self-service box was born.
Since mid-September, there has therefore been the "Lebens.Mittel.Punkt - die Box" - a supply container that is open around the clock. In addition to sausage and meat products, you can find potatoes of all kinds, jam, pickled gherkins, eggs and whatever else the two of them can think of. In addition to pigs and potatoes, the farm also has turkeys and arable farming. So there's plenty for the dynamic couple to do. And plenty to try for curious customers. More: nussbaumers-hof.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.