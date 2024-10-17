Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

From the farm in Wiesen

It couldn’t be more regional: from the barn to “the box”

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 09:00

Sabine and Franz Nussbaumer from Wiesen have a pig fattening farm and market their products themselves. 

0 Kommentare

The piglets are bought regionally in the neighboring village or in central Burgenland, then there is plenty of feed and they are also slaughtered directly on the farm.

Once a month, you can buy the meat and products from the "straw pigs" from Sabine and Franz Nussbaumer's farm.

The couple took over the farm from Franz Nussbaumer's parents in 2012. For Franz, it was clear from the start that he wanted to continue and Sabine has also dedicated herself to farming. She is a seminar farmer, herb teacher, local farmer and deputy district farmer.

Self-service box for long-life goods
Sales from the straw pig are going well and customers are very satisfied with the quality of the meat, sausages, sausages and spreads. The Nussbaumers also produce different types of potatoes. They also sell like hot cakes on the day of sale. "But only on this one day of the month. That's why we thought about giving our customers more opportunities to buy," say Sabine and Franz. The idea of the self-service box was born.

Sausages, sausages and spreads are produced directly on the farm in Wiesen. (Bild: Nussbaumer)
Sausages, sausages and spreads are produced directly on the farm in Wiesen.
(Bild: Nussbaumer)
The jam also comes from the Nussbaumers, the honey from the Rosalia region. (Bild: Nussbaumer)
The jam also comes from the Nussbaumers, the honey from the Rosalia region.
(Bild: Nussbaumer)
The potatoes are also popular. They gave rise to the idea of the self-service container. (Bild: Nussbaumer)
The potatoes are also popular. They gave rise to the idea of the self-service container.
(Bild: Nussbaumer)

Since mid-September, there has therefore been the "Lebens.Mittel.Punkt - die Box" - a supply container that is open around the clock. In addition to sausage and meat products, you can find potatoes of all kinds, jam, pickled gherkins, eggs and whatever else the two of them can think of. In addition to pigs and potatoes, the farm also has turkeys and arable farming. So there's plenty for the dynamic couple to do. And plenty to try for curious customers. More: nussbaumers-hof.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf