Renovation at Hangar-7
Mateschitz gourmet temple has to relocate
From the end of January, Hangar-7 will be undergoing renovations. The gourmet restaurant "Ikarus" and its bar will continue to operate during this time. But at a different location - at a lofty height.
Hangar-7 celebrated its 20th anniversary in the summer of 2023. There was plenty of reason to do so: the concept of flying in guest chefs from all over the world to the in-house gourmet restaurant "Ikarus" is still very popular with culinary fans today.
No longer quite so prestigious: the glass hangar, which is getting a little long in the tooth in some places. And since the best is just good enough in the Mateschitz empire, it is now being renovated and extended. The gala with the awarding of the Michelin stars on January 21, 2025 will be the last major event in Hangar-7 for some time to come. The renovation is due to start at the end of January. This is expected to take three months.
In addition to maintenance and modernization work, more space is also being created around the existing building. The outdoor lounge, which is currently not completely wind and weatherproof, is to be extended. Extensions are also planned for the kitchen. Visually, of course, the new elements have to fit in with the existing glass architecture typical of Hangar-7.
A major change awaits the employees during the three months of construction work. For them, it will soon no longer just be a culinary journey to unimagined heights: Their future workplace will be located on the Untersberg. More precisely, at the Wolfschwang Alm.
Since 2022, not much has happened on the site, which is owned by master hunter Max Mayr-Melnhof. The previously popular excursion destination lay fallow after the old tenant vacated. "Sad but true, the Wolfschwang chapter remains closed for once," said Mayr-Melnhof at the time.
Now, at least for a few months - during the renovation - a new era is dawning. Guests will be transported up to the Alm by shuttle and then safely back down to the town after a hearty meal.
Hangar-7's Mayday Bar is also moving. However, it will not be pitching its tents on the Alm, but in Salzburg city center. It will be small but nice there: Only around 20 people will fit into the restaurant. The majority will be standing room only.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
