Mateschitz gourmet temple has to relocate

No longer quite so prestigious: the glass hangar, which is getting a little long in the tooth in some places. And since the best is just good enough in the Mateschitz empire, it is now being renovated and extended. The gala with the awarding of the Michelin stars on January 21, 2025 will be the last major event in Hangar-7 for some time to come. The renovation is due to start at the end of January. This is expected to take three months.