Special wheelchairs
Lack as an opportunity: Vienna Airport breaks new ground
"The shortage as an opportunity": under this motto, companies are presenting innovative solutions that are forward-looking, such as the autonomous wheelchair as a gate service.
Whether in the catering, travel or healthcare sectors - the shortage of skilled workers is affecting all industries. "Behaviors are changing, new technologies are not stopping at any company," the Chamber of Commerce points out. It's high time for companies to adapt to new circumstances. How do you attract employees? What does today's team need? How can modern technology be used effectively despite legal uncertainties?
"A new look at your own workpiece"
These questions will be discussed on Wednesday from 5 p.m. at the invitation of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division at the Mattersburg Cultural Center on the topic of "Shortages as an opportunity". High-ranking participants will take their seats on the podium - Zukunftsinstitut Managing Director Harry Gatterer, Director-Deloitte Anna Hundstorfer, Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth and Günter Steinlechner, management consultant for labor law. The aim is to motivate companies to "take a fresh look at their own work and update it if necessary".
Christoph Schmidt, Commercial Director at Vienna Airport, will also be taking part in the discussion. Four years ago, the airport entered into a partnership with the international "Open Innovation Network Plug-and-Play" and has put its entire innovation work on a new footing. The airport is regarded as a pioneer in Europe.
Innovative strength at the airport sets an example
Many other airports and airlines now meet regularly at the Vienna Airport Innovation Center and work together to further develop the industry. Just one example: the airport offers a range of services for people with limited mobility and special needs. Passengers with disabilities in wheelchairs are taken through the terminal to the gate by employees.
Special wheelchairs
However, it is difficult to find staff for this job. "This was discussed in the Innovation Hub and a solution was found. Now autonomous wheelchairs are being tested. They not only take passengers to the gate, they can also go to the restaurant or store and move around freely," says Schmidt. We can look forward to the discussion on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.