Lack as an opportunity: Vienna Airport breaks new ground

"A new look at your own workpiece"

These questions will be discussed on Wednesday from 5 p.m. at the invitation of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division at the Mattersburg Cultural Center on the topic of "Shortages as an opportunity". High-ranking participants will take their seats on the podium - Zukunftsinstitut Managing Director Harry Gatterer, Director-Deloitte Anna Hundstorfer, Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth and Günter Steinlechner, management consultant for labor law. The aim is to motivate companies to "take a fresh look at their own work and update it if necessary".