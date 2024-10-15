Mental challenge
Norris states: “Simply stupid to think like that”
According to Lando Norris, the mental attitude is far more important than the performance of the cars in the current phase of the championship battle. Accordingly, the McLaren driver does not want to look at the big picture, but rather think from race to race.
"You are always learning. But at some point you get to the point where you do more for the mental side and the approach than actually driving the car two hundredths faster," Norris stated in an interview with "The Athletic". In the drivers' standings, the Briton is 52 points behind leader Max Verstappen, so with six Grand Prix and three sprints still to go, everything is still open.
"It's not about the big picture"
This makes the mental approach all the more important, says Norris. "For me, it's not about looking at the big picture. If I do that and just focus on one race at a time or what I have to do tomorrow, then Saturday and then Sunday, then I don't think: I need a good weekend this weekend so I can do the next weekend. I think it's just stupid to think like that."
The 24-year-old will have his next chance to minimize the gap to Verstappen next weekend in Austin. A sprint race and a Grand Prix are on the program at the Circuit of The Americas. Norris can therefore collect a total of 34 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.