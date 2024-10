After mishaps: How safe is the airline Ryanair?

The plane had taken off without any complications. The passengers had just made themselves comfortable when they started sweating profusely in the cockpit. A flashing warning light signaled problems to the pilot. As a result, the plane had to turn back just 40 minutes after taking off from Brindisi Airport in southern Italy. Both for safety reasons and to the annoyance of the passengers. A few hours later, after a check, the plane took off again. An isolated incident? Not at all!