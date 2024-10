New St. Pölten coach is Podolski’s buddy

"My six years in Italy have shaped me as a coach. It's the best country in the world in terms of tactics," says St. Pölten's new coach Tugberk Tanrivermis in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper about his time at Spezia and Roma. "I learned a lot there." From José Mourinho, among others. "When I coached Roma's U-18s, he often watched us. He's my idol, his success speaks volumes."