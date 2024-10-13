Holiday in Navis: new elementary school, new market

Municipality invested and remains sole owner

"A tenant was already in prospect in the meantime, but backed out again. During the construction work for the new store, the search started again," says the mayor, recounting the story of how it all began, "so there were many good reasons that justified both the long struggle to find a solution and the 180,000 euros that the municipality invested in the project. Everything is owned by the municipality, from the premises themselves to the entire interior with slicing machine, checkout counter, refrigeration system, etc. Rent is also paid by the grocery store operator. The grocery store operator does not charge any rent either."