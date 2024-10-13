Bucking the trend
Holiday in Navis: new elementary school, new market
A quarter of Tyrolean communities have to make do without a grocery store. In Navis, one has opened - in the elementary school, which has been extended. Almost the entire village was on its feet on the "public holiday".
Many municipalities in Tyrol are plagued by financial worries. Mayors have to think twice about whether they want to take the risk of major investments. This also applies to grocery store operators. The superiority of supermarkets is overwhelming.
The 2000-inhabitant community of Navis near the Brenner border is now showing how it could be done: On Saturday, the new primary school building with gymnasium, multi-purpose hall and grocery store was opened with a ceremony including a blessing by the priest.
In the meantime, a tenant was already in sight, but backed out again. During the construction work for the new store, the search was on again.
Lukas Peer, Bürgermeister Navis
"Not an easy birth"
"It really wasn't an easy birth. But the municipality of Navis was determined to have a grocery store in the village again after the closure of the former local supplier and went to great lengths to achieve this," Mayor Lukas Peer told the Krone. After a lengthy back and forth, Adeg was won over as a supplier.
Municipality invested and remains sole owner
"A tenant was already in prospect in the meantime, but backed out again. During the construction work for the new store, the search started again," says the mayor, recounting the story of how it all began, "so there were many good reasons that justified both the long struggle to find a solution and the 180,000 euros that the municipality invested in the project. Everything is owned by the municipality, from the premises themselves to the entire interior with slicing machine, checkout counter, refrigeration system, etc. Rent is also paid by the grocery store operator. The grocery store operator does not charge any rent either."
At the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, which was also attended by VP Provincial Councillor Cornelia Hagele, there was a performance by the children's Schuhplattler and specially rehearsed interludes by the primary school children. The new primary school building designed by architect Johannes Nagele was open to the locals throughout the day.
