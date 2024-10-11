New archbishop: who could succeed the cardinal

Schönborn steps down
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn had already reached the age limit for bishops of 75 in 2020 and traditionally offered his resignation to Pope Francis. However, the head of the Catholic Church did not accept the Vienna archbishop's request. This is now set to change in the new year - so the question of a successor is imminent.
Archbishop of Vienna Christoph Schönborn celebrates his 80th birthday on January 22, 2025: according to "Kathpress", the Pope is also expected to accept the resignation of the Archbishop of Vienna, which was offered in 2020. It was only at Francis' request that the cardinal, weakened by several serious illnesses, did not step down long ago.
The Dominican monk Christoph Schönborn was once consecrated auxiliary bishop of Vienna in 1991. His reputation as an urbane, moderate conservative preceded him, leading many to hope for a respite from the previous extremely conservative direction.
Helmsman through times of crisis
His era as Archbishop of Vienna began in 1995 with a crisis: shortly before Easter, the abuse affair surrounding the then Archbishop of Vienna, Hans Hermann Groër, began and Schönborn was appointed his coadjutor. He did not remain so for long: Schönborn became Archbishop in the same year and replaced Groër in this function.
On February 21, 1998, Pope John Paul II then appointed him Cardinal.
During his time as Archbishop of Vienna, Cardinal Schönborn steered the Catholic Church through further crises, such as the major abuse scandal.
Together with the former governor of Styria, Waltraud Klasnic, among others, he sat on the "Independent Victim Protection Commission", which was set up especially for this purpose - the Catholic Church in Austria thus took responsibility for the perpetrators in its own ranks.
"In my view, the most important thing in crises is to approach people, to seek dialogue and to emphasize what we have in common," Schönborn explained last year in a major "Krone" interview with Conny Bischofberger.
Even in the period that followed, during which the Catholic Church lost many of its faithful, Schönborn stood confidently at the helm.
Last but not least, the cardinal was also involved in the World Synod "For a Synodal Church - Communion, Participation and Mission", which runs until October 27.
Possible successors
With Schönborn's retirement, the question of his successor will also soon be resolved. Behind the scenes, the search has long been in full swing: the nuncio, the papal envoy to Austria, is making inquiries and asking the local bishops about the new Archbishop of Vienna.
- And the names of possible successors have long been circulating: According to "Krone" information, the diocesan bishop of Feldkirch, Benno Elbs, is said to have a good chance. Elbs is considered to have a good reputation in Rome.
- The Carinthian Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl is also said to be well in the running.
- Furthermore, the Innsbruck bishop and cultural mediator Hermann Glettler and the Eisenstadt bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics are also mentioned as possible successors.
- Among other names, those of the Cistercian priest Karl Wallner from Heiligenkreuz and the rector of the Austrian Hospice in Jerusalem, Stephan Bugnyár, also appear in the list of possible candidates.
- The rector of the Pontifical Institute Santa Maria dell'Anima in Rome, theologian Michael Max, could also be a possibility.
Whether Schönborn's successor will then also be considered by the Pope as a cardinal remains to be seen.
Big official farewell ceremony
There will also be a big official farewell ceremony for Schönborn on the occasion of his retirement: On January 18, 2025, at 2 p.m., a service will be held at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna to "celebrate and thank Schönborn at the end of an almost 30-year journey together," according to the Archdiocese of Vienna.
Not only employees, companions, well-known personalities from a wide range of areas and representatives of public life are invited, but explicitly everyone who would like to celebrate with Schönborn - against registration.
In a nutshell
- Christoph Schönborn was born on January 22, 1945 as a descendant of the old Austrian noble Schönborn family in Skalken near Leitmeritz (Skalsko near Litoměřice) in what is now the Czech Republic. His family had to flee to Austria in the same year.
- He attended elementary school in Vorarlberg from 1951 to 1955 and graduated from the Bundesrealgymnasium Bludenz in 1963.
- He also joined the Dominican order in 1963 and was professed in 1964.
- In 1974, he completed his doctorate in theology in Paris.
- Christoph Schönborn was ordained a priest in 1970 and became a bishop in 1991.
- He was appointed coadjutor of the archdiocese in 1995 and Archbishop of Vienna on September 14, 1995.
- He was named cardinal in 1998.
- Schönborn offered his resignation to the Pope in 2020.
Gifts for the Archbishop
Anyone who wishes can also take part in a "commemorative gift" for the Cardinal. The Archdiocese of Vienna has prepared three options for this on the dedicated website erzbischof.wien.
For example, you can share a personal memory of a meeting with the Archbishop - Schönborn will then receive the collected memories as a bound chronicle.
You can also sign up for a prayer or donate money to an Austrian or international aid project.
