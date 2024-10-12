Executive chair relinquished
Deciding on a fresh start before the mayoral election
FP candidate Thomas Prihoda has a good chance of becoming mayor of Goldwörth in the run-off election on October 20. He received the most votes in the "ÖVP stronghold". However, it is also certain that the businessman will change his career direction. This comes as a surprise to many. The rumor mill is churning.
Another election will be held in Goldwörth in a week's time on Sunday. A run-off election will determine the new mayor. The two rounds of voting became necessary because VP local leader Johann Müllner resigned at the end of May following a complaint to the state. The complaint concerned the village of Hagenau, which was declared a resettlement zone after two floods. Müllner is said to have ignored complaints about the non-conforming use of the land in Hagenau.
FPÖ candidate in first place
In the first round of voting, Bernhard Hofer (VP) received 32% and SP politician Franz Braterschofsky 25.1%. The surprise came from the Freedom Party candidate Thomas Prihoda with 42.8 percent. In the 2021 mayoral election, he had to settle for 22.2 percent.
How my career will continue next year also depends heavily on the outcome of the upcoming run-off election.
Thomas Prihoda, FPÖ-Kandidat
If he wins the duel against Hofer, the fall could really change everything. Not just politically. A new start is also on the cards professionally. One month after Müllner's resignation, Prihoda vacated his position as Managing Director of Hair Haus Austria after 13 years. "At his own request", according to the owners. It is rumored in Goldwörth that the separation did not go so smoothly and was rather "hairy".
Prihoda shakes his head: "They even raised the flag when I left. We can all look each other in the eye. I'm on leave until the end of the year. I have sold back my 25 percent stake as a shareholder." What happens next? "That also depends on the election, of course. I've been in the industry for 27 years and have offers." M. Zeko
