Deciding on a fresh start before the mayoral election

Another election will be held in Goldwörth in a week's time on Sunday. A run-off election will determine the new mayor. The two rounds of voting became necessary because VP local leader Johann Müllner resigned at the end of May following a complaint to the state. The complaint concerned the village of Hagenau, which was declared a resettlement zone after two floods. Müllner is said to have ignored complaints about the non-conforming use of the land in Hagenau.