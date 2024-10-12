“Inclusion is still in its infancy”

Progress in mobility in cities

In 2008, Austria committed itself to implementing the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (and thus to inclusion measures). Sailer chaired the monitoring committee of the province of Styria for five years. His summary: "We are well positioned in Styria when it comes to personal assistance, for example, and Styria was also a pioneer in the Disability Act. Mobility is good in Graz today, but the situation in the regions is still very different."