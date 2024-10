Moped rider injured in accident: car driver fled

The accident occurred in Ludersdorf-Wilfersdorf at around 6.30 p.m. on Thursday: a 39-year-old man drove his Vespa scooter onto the traffic circle at the Unimarkt supermarket on the B65. There was a collision with a car at the traffic circle. The two-wheeler driver was thrown from his vehicle as a result of the collision. He suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and had to be taken to Weiz Regional Hospital.