She wanted to be there
Kate surprises with appearance after chemotherapy
Princess Kate has made an official appearance for the first time since her cancer became known. The appearance, during which she was able to shine again, was unannounced and a complete surprise. The occasion, however, was a depressing one ...
Two and a half months after the knife attack in Southport, England, the heirs to the British throne met with the relatives of the children who were killed and first responders. For Princess Kate, it was the first official meeting with her husband Prince William since she survived chemotherapy.
Kate was diagnosed with cancer following an operation earlier this year. She withdrew completely from the public eye for several months while undergoing chemotherapy. Only gradually did she reappear.
Kate can shine again
She first appeared in June for the official birthday parade of King Charles III, who also had cancer. At the beginning of September, she then announced in a video message that she had finished chemotherapy.
The joint visit to Southport with William had been kept secret until the end. According to the British news agency PA, the elder son of King Charles had planned to travel alone to the meeting with the bereaved. However, Kate then decided to come along to express her "support, empathy and sympathy for the people there".
Deeply shocked after the bloody attack
Three girls aged six, seven and nine were stabbed to death by an attacker in the bloody attack near Liverpool at the end of July. In addition to the children's families and first responders, the two royals also met the children's dance teacher. The attack took place during a dance class.
Shortly after the incident, the couple expressed their shock on X: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those who were killed and injured in Southport today are going through." Kate and William have three children of a similar age themselves: eleven-year-old Prince George, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, aged six.
The motive of the attacker, who was only 17 at the time, is still unclear. Right-wing extremist rioters used the incident as an excuse for riots that kept the country in suspense for days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
