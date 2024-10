“We don’t want the noise and dust anymore!”

Residents of Schulstraße in Strobl are angry. The residents of the district of Gschwendt and the directly adjacent Abersee have been plagued by the neighboring gravel pit for years. "I've lived here for over 40 years, I was born and grew up here," says Markus Grill and continues: "The gravel pit has always been there. Tens of trucks drive on this narrow road. The pit has been used up so far and we hoped that this would soon come to an end. We don't want the dirt, noise and dust any more." Far from it!