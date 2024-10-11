A look behind the scenes
Joys and sorrows on the hospital’s anniversary
Kufstein Hospital celebrates its 25th anniversary. The hospital has developed into one of the most important healthcare facilities in the country. However, recruitment remains a major challenge, as the Medical Director confirms. An open day is being held on Sunday.
Kufstein Hospital is one of the most important healthcare facilities in Tyrol. 24,300 patients are treated as inpatients in the hospital, which has around 370 beds and 14 wards, every year. "Despite our record number of 1,322 employees, there is a challenge in some areas to deploy enough staff, such as in the area of nursing staff in the operating theater," admits Peter Ostertag, Medical Director of the hospital.
Kufstein is not alone in facing staff shortages. Nor with the resulting waiting lists for certain operations. Ostertag: "The shortage of staff in the operating theater is currently resulting in longer waiting times for operations that can be postponed. However, we are doing everything we can to further ease the situation."
Five of our specialist departments are responsible for the care of patients beyond the borders of the Kufstein district.
Peter Ostertag, Ärztlicher Direktor KH Kufstein
Bild: RAUM15
Despite these challenges, Kufstein Hospital is doing well today and has become an indispensable point of contact for patients. There are plans to extend the hospital in the foreseeable future. Plans to this effect are already in place. Ostertag points out the importance of the location beyond the district boundary: "We see it as everyone's responsibility to use the resources of the healthcare system responsibly."
Open day with "live surgery demonstration"
An open day will be held at Kufstein Hospital on Sunday (10 am to 5 pm). Visitors can take a look behind the scenes of one of the most modern hospitals in Tyrol. Among other things, there will be a live surgical demonstration with a DaVinci surgical robot, a virtual journey through the human body and walk-in organs, which doctors will use to explain important bodily functions. Children's stations round off the program.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.