Giant crypto exchange plans its EU headquarters in Vienna

International competition is increasing

It will probably be some time before Bybit receives a license for the European market. It should be able to enter the market in the course of 2025. However, the provider can already build on a customer base, as numerous non-European online crypto service providers already have unregulated - i.e. without a license - users on the European market. Competition will intensify as a result of the change, according to which crypto banks will be able to gain easier access to the market and thus also start distribution. This also means new competition for the top dog in Austria. Bitpanda, Europe's leading provider for cryptocurrency trading, is based in Vienna.