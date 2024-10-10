Drivers off the gas! Keep your eyes open for schoolchildren

On foot or by bike

The number of accidents is rising steadily. While there were 34 in 2021 and 59 a year later, there were 73 incidents in 2023. Overall, children were most frequently involved in accidents as car occupants, as a recent analysis by the mobility organization VCÖ shows. In the local area, every third child injured in a traffic accident was on foot or on a bicycle - usually on the way to school.