Expert check for healthier snacks at schools

New check for school buffets

100,000 children benefited from this in the last school year. The best example: the buffet at the BORG school on Salzburg's Akademiestrasse, which is now managed by Lebenshilfe, has undergone some changes. "Our offer now meets 93 percent of the criteria," says Director Florian Wachter. Sweet snacks are not completely taboo, but they are smaller. Dark bread is healthier than light bread.