Mikl-Leitner calls for

“Action sharp” against all those who refuse to integrate

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 16:00

Lower Austria's ÖVP leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner is calling on the future government to "put an end to false tolerance". Tougher measures must be taken against those unwilling to integrate, starting at school.  

0 Kommentare

The leadership team of the ÖVP Lower Austria gathered around Johanna Mikl-Leitner yesterday in order to analyze the results of the National Council elections. The verdict: "We are not satisfied with the result that the ÖVP has achieved!"

Boundary lines drawn
And the black leadership team in St. Pölten apparently also took the opportunity to draw the line for coalition negotiations with the SPÖ and Neos for the federal party. Because with the Freedom Party, the implementation of one of their central demands would probably not be a problem: the provincial governor advocates stricter measures against unwillingness to integrate.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner gathered the Lower Austrian ÖVP leadership for a maneuvering critique in St. Pölten. (Bild: VPNOE)
Johanna Mikl-Leitner gathered the Lower Austrian ÖVP leadership for a maneuvering critique in St. Pölten.
(Bild: VPNOE)

No bullying because of pork
"70 percent of Austrians are afraid for their cultural identity", said the ÖVP politician. And more and more cases of refusal to integrate prove "that we have to start at school", emphasized Mikl-Leitner. It is not acceptable for pupils to be "bullied just because they eat pork".

Drastically increase penalties
Above all, the parents' duty to cooperate must be enforced more strictly. The means to achieve this: "Tougher penalties are needed," Mikl-Leitner is convinced. The current penalties of 400 euros should be increased to 2500 euros: "This was not possible with the Greens, but it must be in the new government's specifications!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
