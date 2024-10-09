Steering wheel, seats and co.
A curious case has kept the police busy in Innsbruck in recent weeks: in September, unknown perpetrators tampered with a car and stole various parts such as the steering wheel, seats and gearshift. With the help of the victim, who is a car dealer, a couple suspected of the crime have now been caught.
Without exaggerating: It really was half the car that the initially unknown perpetrators stole in Innsbruck between September 14 and 30. Not only was the vehicle emblem removed, but various stock and body parts as well as the interior fittings were also dismantled or removed.
Among other things, wheels, bumpers, cover strips, steering wheel, gearshift and seats were stolen. Damage: more than 20,000 euros!
Suspects returned
In the night to Wednesday, the suspects, who were presumably the same perpetrators, returned to the scene of the crime. "At around 11.40 p.m., the affected car dealer in Ing.-Etzel-Straße was able to spot the suspects as they were sneaking around the premises," reported the police.
During initial questioning, the two individuals did not confess.
Die Polizei
The suspects - a Moroccan man (23) and an Italian woman (20) - were finally stopped and checked by a patrol. "Several stolen vehicle parts that had already been installed were found on the man's car," the investigators continued.
The suspicious couple were provisionally arrested. "In the course of initial questioning, the two individuals did not confess," it said. The vehicle was seized. Charges were filed at large.
