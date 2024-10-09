Help, the pelvic floor is sagging!

However, new cube pessaries made of medical silicone are suitable for self-therapy: "Women" insert the cube in the morning and take it out again in the evening. During the day, she feels neither the pessary nor the effects of the prolapse. At night, the tissue has time to recover. "From a medical point of view, surgery is only necessary in cases of pronounced pelvic floor prolapse, rejection of the pessary or if someone is cognitively unsuitable for a pessary or is no longer mobile enough," says the specialist.