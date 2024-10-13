Refurbishment bonus works
Refurbishment bonus
The dramatic slump in new construction orders forced Internorm to make staffing adjustments last year. But now the renovation business is really picking up: Thanks to the federal subsidy for window replacements, the manufacturer from Traun now has plenty to do, as co-owner Christian Klinger reveals.
The five-year planning that Internorm normally does "can be forgotten at the moment", says co-owner Christian Klinger. "We are trying to look twelve to 24 months ahead. This also requires feeling and intuition in order to get a picture. We adjust to this and at the same time try to remain a little flexible upwards and downwards," says the spokesman for the company from Traun.
More than 29 million windows and doors already sold
The family-run company has sold more than 29 million windows and doors and currently employs over 2100 people at its sites in Traun, Sarleinsbach and Lannach in Styria. The workforce shrank slightly last year - a reaction to the slump in demand for new builds.
"This year, our order intake is roughly in line with the previous year, which is not bad," explains Klinger. The renovation business is going well, he says. "That's carrying us at the moment," confirms the Internorm boss. The figures speak volumes: orders from new builds fell by around 25 percent for Europe's leading window brand compared to the previous year, and by as much as 60 percent with a view to 2022.
"Have a plus of 50 percent in renovation"
"On the other hand, we have a 50 percent increase in refurbishment for 2023 - the funding is working, it's really taking effect," says the 58-year-old. Under the motto "Austria is not completely sealed off", the Ministry of Climate Protection has announced a renovation bonus, thanks to which up to 9,000 euros are available from the federal government for window replacements.
Installing windows in renovation projects is more complex than in new builds. Klinger: "Our dealers are therefore working at full capacity. Things are also looking good for us because we have prepared ourselves for the fact that the quantities of windows will not be available in 2021 and 2022."
He still sees a lot of potential in the renovation business: "A lot will have to happen in the future if we want to achieve our targets." Replacing windows reduces heating and energy requirements in rooms and thus CO2 emissions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.