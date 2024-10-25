Customers challenge companies
“Collecting points is not enough for customers in the long term”
What does it take to retain customers digitally? Franz Tretter, head of "hello again", and his team are working intensively on what consumers want from their favorite brands. The entrepreneur spoke to the "Krone" about growth, trends and the sharp rise in price awareness due to inflation.
Making exclusive offers to the most loyal customers; targeting consumers who have not bought for a long time; knowing who is prepared to make higher-value purchases - with an analysis tool, "hello again" enables retailers to get to know their customers even better.
"So you don't have to stalk your customers," says Franz Tretter with a smile. Seven years ago, the Waldneukirchen native founded the specialist for digital customer loyalty together with Mario Pecile, Sebastian Auberger and Michael Schöndorfer.
Soon ten million app users
The company now has 87 employees, the majority of whom are based in Leonding, with some in Vienna and Germany. The customer base is constantly growing: 900 companies already rely on hello again's expertise, and the ten million mark for app users is within reach. All customer logos are displayed on a wall in the office in Leonding. "It will be full next year," says Tretter.
How do you retain customers digitally today? "Collecting points is not enough in the long term. We need highly personalized offers and messages from AI technology as well as gamification, such as a daily wheel of fortune, Advent calendars and badges," says the Managing Director.
Inexpensive alternative currently more popular than expensive branded product
How has the rise in prices changed shopping behavior? "We are seeing that consumers are once again focusing more on low prices. Instead of expensive branded products, some people are turning to cheaper alternatives again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
