3 places still available!
“Community service is an important part of our work!”
The Behindertenförderungsverein Neusiedl still has three places available for young boys who don't want to join the army.
The Behindertenförderungsverein Neusiedl am See (BFV) supports a total of 60 clients in two day workshops in Zurndorf and Neusiedl am See and two residential communities in Illmitz and Andau. For many years, they have also been assisted by community service workers.
The regular service is from Monday to Friday. "That's why we're quite a popular place to work," smiles BFV Managing Director Christian Lidy, "because the weekend is free." The boys spend nine months at the social association. Their job is to pick up the clients from home and take them to the day workshops. They are then driven back in the evening. Excursions are also often on the agenda.
"If we don't need them for the transport service, they work with the clients in the day workshops or in the kitchen or around the house," says Lidy. Civilian service at the Neusiedl am See association for the disabled was the first step into a social profession for some of the boys.
Discovering a social streak during community service
"It has already happened that boys have trained as caregivers after their service with us and are now working for us," explains the BFV managing director. There are six places in total at BFV Neusiedl. Three of them are still available. The starting dates are April 1, July 1 and August 1. "We are looking forward to many applications and committed boys," says Lidy.
