Joy at the Kitz with a dream start to the winter

Snow cannons are currently being distributed across the area

Pre-winter atmosphere in Obertauern too: "It's even slightly covered in snow in the village," says Head of Tourism Mario Siedler, pleased that the pictures are already whetting the appetite for more. "We've already had our third snowfall this year. That's very early," says Klaus Steinlechner, Managing Director of the Liftgemeinschaft am Tauern. The start of the season is planned for November 22. Preparations are currently underway in the area.