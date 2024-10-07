After the death of Furrer
“Our fault too!” Talented cyclist raises accusations
Muriel Furrer's fatal crash at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich continues to preoccupy the cycling world. Italian cycling talent Andrea Raccagni has now joined the debate and initiated a safety debate. "It's our fault too," said the 20-year-old, who called on his colleagues to break their silence.
Actually, as the 20-year-old begins his emotional post on Instagram, he wanted to share a few photos of his impressions of the World Cycling Championships. But Furrer's death has shaken everyone. And yet there is still a great deal of silence, as the Italian laments: "So little time has passed and nobody is talking about it anymore."
The circumstances of Furrer's death are terrible, Raccagni continues: "A female rider, in the World Championship like myself, died alone after lying unnoticed in the cold and rain for an hour. In the middle of the most important race of the season." He can't say much about the background, but he can make people think, explains the Italian.
"Is that what we want?"
It was time to initiate a safety debate. "Every athlete risked their life on a descent that made no sense," laments the 20-year-old. Cycling is always associated with risk, he continues, but in this case it was even more drastic. "It simply means that the people who make the decisions don't care about our safety at all and that we ourselves have no respect for our lives," is Raccagni's verdict.
Decisions about risky routes are often simply accepted, the talented cyclist continues, raising the question: "But is that what we want?" And then gives his own answer: "Certainly not Muriel's family."
Finally, the 20-year-old also addresses his deceased colleague: "I would also like to apologize to you. Like every other 18-year-old, you deserve to enjoy your life to the full and not lose it like this. That's why I feel guilty."
