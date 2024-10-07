Showdown in Italy
“Real rights”: Svazek takes a swipe at Nehammer
Who is better at wooing the ultra-right? There was an amusing trial of strength between turquoise and blue in Italy at the weekend. While Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) enjoyed a dinner with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, FPÖ deputy leader Marlene Svazek attracted attention at a right-wing show with Lega leader Matteo Salvini.
The starting point for the somewhat curious charm offensive of the two Austrian top politicians with our neighbors was a post by the chancellor on Saturday.
Nehammer: "I have a friendship with Meloni"
"I now have a friendship with Georgia Meloni. During my short stay in Rome, we met spontaneously for dinner. I appreciate her consistency in the fight against illegal immigration and for solid protection of the EU's external borders," Nehammer wrote on X under a photo with Meloni.
Svazek counters the chancellor's dinner
This was followed just one day later by an ironic counterattack from FPÖ deputy leader Marlene Svazek. "Anyone can have dinner with Nehammer. Espresso with il capitano Matteo Salvini only for the real right-wingers," wrote the Salzburg deputy governor on Instagram under a joint photo with Salvini.
Espresso in a plastic cup
What fans of Italian espresso culture will immediately notice, however, is that they both drink their espresso from a plastic cup (!) - normally an absolute no-go in Italy. After all, enjoying coffee there goes hand in hand with a certain style.
But regardless of this, Svazek apparently didn't like Nehammer's approach to the right-wing prime minister at all and wanted to make it unmistakably clear with the photo that "poaching" in right-wing territory is reserved exclusively for the Freedom Party.
Svazek with Salvini, Orban and Wilders
Incidentally, the photo was taken at the annual meeting of the right-wing populist Italian governing party Lega in Pontida, Lombardy, on Sunday. Svazek was there to represent FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. Prominent figures from the European party alliance "Patriots for Europe" were present, led by Hungarian head of government Viktor Orbán and the leader of the leading Dutch governing party, Geert Wilders.
Svazek gave a speech in Italian
Svazek, who gave her speech at the rights meeting in Italian, spoke highly of Salvini, who is facing several years in prison for his controversial actions against sea rescuers. "As Italy's Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini has put the security of his country above his own well-being and thus defended Europe's values," wrote Svazek on Facebook.
Meloni did not comment on the meeting with Nehammer on social media. Salvini posted a photo of Svazek on X with an excerpt from her speech. In it, the blue politician emphasized the need to defend Europe as an area of "art and culture".
Salvini's Lega fraternizes with the FPÖ
Salvini's Lega is a junior partner in the Italian government, which is led by the right-wing populist Fratelli d'Italia (FdI) Meloni. Meloni has governed the third-largest EU member state since a clear victory in last year's parliamentary elections. The right-wing populist Lega, which is allied with the FPÖ, and the ÖVP sister party Forza Italia are junior partners in her cabinet.
Meloni is constantly courted by EPP politicians
Meloni has long been courted by politicians from the European People's Party (EPP) such as Nehammer. She continues to make common cause at EU level with the right-wing nationalist Polish PiS, the Czech conservative ruling party ODS and the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats (SD) and Finns in the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), among others.
Right-wing prime minister turns down Kickl's alliance
Efforts to form a large alliance of EU right-wing parties came to nothing after the European elections, partly due to divergences over Ukraine policy. The FPÖ joined forces with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, French right-wing populist Marine Le Pen and Dutch election winner Geert Wilders, among others, to form the "Patriots for Europe" grouping, which is the third strongest force in the new European Parliament. Meloni rejected Kickl's alliance.
