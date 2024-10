Rapid: Self-criticism after the half dozen

Louis Schaub took a similar view: "We let up in the second half, that can't happen like that, we have to bring more composure to the game," said the hero from Istanbul, noting: "Tiredness can't be an excuse." Seven men will now travel to their national teams: Niki Hedl, Matthias Seidl (both A-Team), Benjamin Böckle, Nikolaus Wurmbrand (both U21), Mamadou Sangaré (Mali), Bendegúz Bolla (Hungary) and Dion Beljo (Croatia U21).