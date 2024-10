When water becomes dangerous in road accidents

The force of a collision near Thomasl in the district of Korneuburg threw two cars off the road on Saturday: One vehicle first came to rest in the nearby stream bed. And although the two injured occupants came to rest in a stream bed with shallow water, they had to be rescued by the emergency services: The mixture of shock and the inclined position, as well as the rapid arrival of the fire department, prevented anything worse from happening if they had tried to get out.