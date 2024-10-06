Subordination for women
Zipper with gaps in the new National Council
The issue of equality between men and women may annoy many. The fact that it still does not exist is demonstrated by our newly elected representatives in parliament. Especially in the ranks of the FPÖ and ÖVP, there are gaps in the zipper.
Three examples from the ÖVP show how women have to make room for men. The young Upper Austrian Alexandra Platzer relinquishes her seat on the regional list for Wels, which goes to Laurenz Pöttinger, whose regional seat in turn goes to Manfred Hofinger.
This switch is apparently about the Innviertel gaining two seats in the National Council. Without the change, the Hausruckviertel would have three and the Innviertel only one. However, this could have been done in such a way that it is not at the expense of a woman.
Practically no chance at all
The young member of parliament Johanna Jachs from the Mühlviertel was placed in such a way that she had practically no chance of returning to the National Council. In Lower Austria, Margit Göll once again gave up her seat so that the previous environment spokesperson Johannes Schmuckenschlager could get in. At least Göll has a place in the Federal Council.
Before the election, the FPÖ proudly referred to the zipper system used by the Blue Party for the first time. In the end, however, only twelve of the 56 FPÖ seats were filled by women, as mainly men were delegated from the provinces.
36 percent women
The overall proportion of women is currently 36%, with the Greens being the only party able to boast a 50:50 ratio. The ÖVP and SPÖ would have just over 40% and the NEOS 44%. After the government is formed, there will still be shifts because ministerial posts will have to be filled.
