SPÖ warns against Kickl: “Now it’s up to the ÖVP”
The SPÖ has issued an urgent warning against a federal government with the current FPÖ leader. "Herbert Kickl let everyone know on Saturday that he is in favor of a coalition with the ÖVP. Now it is up to the People's Party to prevent a Federal Chancellor Kickl and a government of division," emphasizes Klaus Seltenheim, Federal Secretary of the Red Party.
On Friday, Kickl had his first meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen following the defeat in the National Council elections. Kickl spoke about the content of the meeting on Saturday.
Kickl wants to become chancellor
According to his own statement, the blue frontman had let the head of state know "first-hand" that he wanted to lead the next government as Federal Chancellor. "It was a pleasant and open conversation," said Kickl. In the course of finding a coalition, the FPÖ's hand was outstretched, he emphasized once again.
SPÖ reaches out to ÖVP
On Saturday afternoon, SPÖ Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim issued a serious warning against the Freedom Party leader. "The Austrians don't want any more tax giveaways for the super-rich and no cuts in healthcare, education and pensions. Our hand is outstretched, the ÖVP has it in its hands to prevent a Chancellor Kickl", said Seltenheim.
"National Council must soon decide on Kickl's immunity"
A current extradition request from the Regional Court for Criminal Matters in Vienna shows just how dangerous Kickl is. "As a first task, the newly constituted National Council must soon decide on Kickl's immunity. In his extremity, Kickl does not even shy away from accusing uninvolved third parties of alleged criminal acts. And that's just to make political change," criticized Seltenheim.
Specifically, the case concerns the complaint of a former constitutional protector for defamation. The statements were made during a press conference in April. Kickl had directly linked the former senior official of the former Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) to the alleged espionage activities of Egisto Ott and Jan Marsalek, for example, thereby constructing an axis to the ÖVP.
According to Seltenheim, this is all the more absurd in the present case, as it involves allegations of espionage for Russia. "The FPÖ still has an upright 'friendship treaty' with Putin's party and is pandering to Putin at every opportunity," the SPÖ Federal Managing Director recalled.
