4everyoung: With heart and passion to success

Accessories made from circus tents and computer parts

A colourful team from a wide range of fields repairs and produces new items from waste products. Since 2008, for example, jewelry has been made from computer parts and bags from old circus tents. "We have orders from Switzerland, Italy and the USA. Sales are an important source of income for creating new jobs for people who were previously looking for work," says Mitsche. With a flair for humanity, 4everyoung.at makes people fit for the job market and prepares them for long-term employment.