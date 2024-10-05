Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

25th anniversary

4everyoung: With heart and passion to success

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 13:30

For 25 years, 4everyoung.at has been supporting jobseekers and getting them back into the world of work.

0 Kommentare

Lively activity at the open day of the 4everyoung.at organization! "Further training is very important. I had the chance to learn across departments here," says an enthusiastic Dieter Lisitzky, a career re-entrant in the IT department. 25 years ago, Managing Director Sonja Mitsche started the first Internet café for senior citizens in Austria with a great deal of idealism.

At 4everyoung.at, old computer parts are recycled and repaired. (Bild: Sabine Biedermann)
At 4everyoung.at, old computer parts are recycled and repaired.
(Bild: Sabine Biedermann)
4everyoung.at celebrates 25 years. (Bild: LPD/Wajand)
4everyoung.at celebrates 25 years.
(Bild: LPD/Wajand)
Birgit Schweiger and Dieter Lisitzky from the IT department (Bild: Christian Krall)
Birgit Schweiger and Dieter Lisitzky from the IT department
(Bild: Christian Krall)

Under the motto "Employ - Qualify - Accompany", this has grown into a circular economy for people re-entering working life. The exchange between generations is part of the successful model. "We work with people between the ages of 15 and 65. We focus on the individual person and support them," says authorized signatory Kristijan Rehsmann. The focus here is on people and their personal stories.

Zitat Icon

The best thing is when the customer goes home satisfied - but also comes back when repairs are needed.

Birgit Schweiger, Berufswiedereinsteigerin, EDV-Abteilung

Accessories made from circus tents and computer parts
A colourful team from a wide range of fields repairs and produces new items from waste products. Since 2008, for example, jewelry has been made from computer parts and bags from old circus tents. "We have orders from Switzerland, Italy and the USA. Sales are an important source of income for creating new jobs for people who were previously looking for work," says Mitsche. With a flair for humanity, 4everyoung.at makes people fit for the job market and prepares them for long-term employment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf