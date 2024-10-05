25th anniversary
4everyoung: With heart and passion to success
For 25 years, 4everyoung.at has been supporting jobseekers and getting them back into the world of work.
Lively activity at the open day of the 4everyoung.at organization! "Further training is very important. I had the chance to learn across departments here," says an enthusiastic Dieter Lisitzky, a career re-entrant in the IT department. 25 years ago, Managing Director Sonja Mitsche started the first Internet café for senior citizens in Austria with a great deal of idealism.
Under the motto "Employ - Qualify - Accompany", this has grown into a circular economy for people re-entering working life. The exchange between generations is part of the successful model. "We work with people between the ages of 15 and 65. We focus on the individual person and support them," says authorized signatory Kristijan Rehsmann. The focus here is on people and their personal stories.
The best thing is when the customer goes home satisfied - but also comes back when repairs are needed.
Birgit Schweiger, Berufswiedereinsteigerin, EDV-Abteilung
Accessories made from circus tents and computer parts
A colourful team from a wide range of fields repairs and produces new items from waste products. Since 2008, for example, jewelry has been made from computer parts and bags from old circus tents. "We have orders from Switzerland, Italy and the USA. Sales are an important source of income for creating new jobs for people who were previously looking for work," says Mitsche. With a flair for humanity, 4everyoung.at makes people fit for the job market and prepares them for long-term employment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
