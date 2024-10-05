Nevertheless, several warnings from renowned economists were thrown to the wind. For example, the head of the Fiscal Advisory Council, Christoph Badelt, who predicted in April that the country would fail to meet the Maastricht criteria and run a deficit of 3.4 percent. In June, the National Bank and WIFO followed suit. The government was relaxed about this and saw no cause for concern. During the election campaign, little or nothing was heard about possible austerity measures. Except from the Neos.