Be there live at the Sparta Royale III

The highlights of the upcoming Sparta Royale III

Now these athletes will clash in the ring at the Multiversum Schwechat on October 12. The fight between Muslim Champ and Andrea Carano promises to be particularly exciting. Muslim Champ and Andrea Carano both have a reputation for being very strategically adept fighters. Champ often impresses with his fast footwork and a well thought-out plan of attack. Carano, on the other hand, has a lot of experience and a strong defense, which could make this fight an interesting tactical duel. It will be less about brute force and more about technical superiority.