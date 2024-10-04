Win with KronePLUS
Be there live at the Sparta Royale III
It's that time again on October 12. That's when the fists meet at the third edition of the Sparta Royale in the Multiversum Schwechat. With KronePLUS you can not only be there live in the stream but also win tickets for the MMA event.
Sparta Royale III opens its doors on October 12 at Multiversum Schwechat. Fighters such as Agron Smak, Suat Sahin, Muslim Champ, Patrick Rainer, Dschamlajla Meschidov, Lukas Kra, Leotrim Veseli, Eriglent Prizreni and many more will be competing! Athletes who are by no means new to the ring.
This is Sparta Royale
An unprecedented format is now entering its third round.
In this unique ring, the disciplines of boxing, MMA and kickboxing meet in a special boxing format with MMA gloves, resulting in a spectacular fighting experience. More information about the world of Sparta can be found HERE.
The highlights of the upcoming Sparta Royale III
Now these athletes will clash in the ring at the Multiversum Schwechat on October 12. The fight between Muslim Champ and Andrea Carano promises to be particularly exciting. Muslim Champ and Andrea Carano both have a reputation for being very strategically adept fighters. Champ often impresses with his fast footwork and a well thought-out plan of attack. Carano, on the other hand, has a lot of experience and a strong defense, which could make this fight an interesting tactical duel. It will be less about brute force and more about technical superiority.
The fight between Patrick Rainer and Tamirlan Dadaev is also likely to be highly competitive. Both fighters show a strong physical build and have distinguished themselves through technical finesse and punching power. This fight has the potential to be particularly explosive as Rainer is known for his knockout power, while Dadaev is feared for his durability and stamina.
Here you can see all fight pairings of Sparta Royale III
Be there with KronePLUS
Your KronePLUS subscription not only gives you the edge in knowledge, but also the chance to win exclusive prizes! We are giving away 10x2 tickets for the MMA event on October 12 at the Multiversum Schwechat among all KronePLUS subscribers. Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you could win! The closing date for entries is October 9th, 09:00 am.
