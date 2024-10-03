Request for help
Food for hungry mouths at the Parndorf animal shelter
Claudia Herka has been responsible for the animal shelter in Parndorf for 19 years. Year after year, she looks after hundreds of animals. Right now, the place is buzzing with baby kittens and hedgehogs.
When asked how she is, she answers truthfully that she is tired. No wonder. After all, the days surrounding the flood were particularly challenging. "I had around 400 animals in the surgery at short notice and just as many more at the animal shelter," she explains.
The "flood victims", apart from malnourished hedgehogs, have moved out again.
At home in Parndorf, however, things are still going well. There are particularly many of the prickly fellows this year who are dependent on her help. "In the last few days in particular, many have arrived that weigh no more than 200 or 300 grams," says the vet. They would not survive the winter in the wild. They stay in Parndorf until spring and are then released again.
But both baby cats, of which there are quite a few, and the hedgehogs are hungry. That's why Claudia Herka, who runs the animal shelter and its wildlife station together with a helper, is asking for food donations. "Cat food would be particularly important, because the hedgehogs also eat it," says Herka. She asks people to send the food or simply drop it off in Parndorf. Of course, monetary donations are also very welcome.
Donation account: Bgld. Raiffeisenbank, IBAN: AT78 3300 0000 0103 4974
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
