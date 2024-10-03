Steiner is convinced:
“… then Lewis would now be eight-time world champion”
Lewis Hamilton lost his eighth world championship title on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP due to a questionable command from then race director Michael Masi. This would not have happened under Charlie Whiting, Günther Steiner is convinced ...
After Whiting died unexpectedly just before the start of the 2019 season, Masi took over as Formula 1 race director - including at the 2021 season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, when Max Verstappen and Hamilton battled for the world title.
Race cleared on the last lap
The Brit was able to maintain his lead until the final lap of the race, before Masi reopened the race on the last few kilometers after a safety car phase - despite the fact that not all lapped cars were allowed to lap back. Verstappen overtook Hamilton on fresh tires and was crowned world champion for the first time in his career. Masi then faced fierce criticism and eventually packed his bags and handed over to Niels Wittich.
"From a rules point of view, it was a shitshow of biblical proportions," Steiner recalls of the controversial scene in his book "Unfiltered", which will be published in a few days' time. "Regardless of what decision Charlie Whiting would have made in Michael Masi's place, there would have been far less controversy and embarrassment. We all know what Charlie would have done. If he had been at the helm, Lewis would now be an eight-time world champion," says the South Tyrolean.
"Human error" brought Verstappen the world championship title
According to the former Haas team boss, Whiting would have allowed the race to finish behind the safety car. This is also what the FIA would have wanted, as stated in the official investigation report. "Human error meant that not all cars were allowed to lap back," it says.
