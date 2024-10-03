Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyrol tourism tax

“This will not be the last reform”

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 11:00

The amendment to the Tyrolean Tourism Act was used by the opposition in the provincial parliament to harshly criticize the provincial councillor for economic affairs, Mario Gerber (ÖVP). After hours of debate, the law was passed by a majority. 

0 Kommentare

The tourism levy and local tariffs were the main topics in the Tyrolean state parliament on Wednesday. While the former was passed against the FPÖ, Greens and Neos, the discounts will be brought up again on Thursday. The governing coalition wants to get the federal government moving by means of an urgent motion.

They will fight for the local rates, the governing coalition emphasized.

Zitat Icon

The new Tourism Act is certainly not a bravura piece of work. The major and necessary changes to the tourism tax are missing.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Liste-Fritz-Klubobmann Markus Sint

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

The tourism law caused a stir. Neos club chairman Dominik Oberhofer took aim at Mario Gerber, head of the economic affairs department, not only because his draft law was allegedly doomed to failure, but also because his office was incompatible with his professional background.

Demands for resignation
He once again demanded his resignation, which VP club leader Wolf parried: for him, this was "sheer populism to distract from his own lack of substance", said Wolf. LR Gerber had notarized the suspension of his managing director activities, which the parliamentary immunity committee had taken note of.

Zitat Icon

If Dominik Oberhofer now has any other findings, then he should present them instead of constantly calling for his resignation.

Tirols ÖVP-Klubchef Jakob Wolf (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

VP-Klubobmann Jakob Wolf

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

In terms of content, LA Markus Sint identified "light and shade" in the reform, which is why Liste Fritz was the only opposition party to vote in favor. "There is also relief for some contributors. At an average of 270 euros, it's not a huge relief, but at least it's there," said Sint. VP-LA Christoph Appler said that this would not be the last reform. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf