Tyrol tourism tax
“This will not be the last reform”
The amendment to the Tyrolean Tourism Act was used by the opposition in the provincial parliament to harshly criticize the provincial councillor for economic affairs, Mario Gerber (ÖVP). After hours of debate, the law was passed by a majority.
The tourism levy and local tariffs were the main topics in the Tyrolean state parliament on Wednesday. While the former was passed against the FPÖ, Greens and Neos, the discounts will be brought up again on Thursday. The governing coalition wants to get the federal government moving by means of an urgent motion.
They will fight for the local rates, the governing coalition emphasized.
The new Tourism Act is certainly not a bravura piece of work. The major and necessary changes to the tourism tax are missing.
Liste-Fritz-Klubobmann Markus Sint
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
The tourism law caused a stir. Neos club chairman Dominik Oberhofer took aim at Mario Gerber, head of the economic affairs department, not only because his draft law was allegedly doomed to failure, but also because his office was incompatible with his professional background.
Demands for resignation
He once again demanded his resignation, which VP club leader Wolf parried: for him, this was "sheer populism to distract from his own lack of substance", said Wolf. LR Gerber had notarized the suspension of his managing director activities, which the parliamentary immunity committee had taken note of.
If Dominik Oberhofer now has any other findings, then he should present them instead of constantly calling for his resignation.
VP-Klubobmann Jakob Wolf
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
In terms of content, LA Markus Sint identified "light and shade" in the reform, which is why Liste Fritz was the only opposition party to vote in favor. "There is also relief for some contributors. At an average of 270 euros, it's not a huge relief, but at least it's there," said Sint. VP-LA Christoph Appler said that this would not be the last reform.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.