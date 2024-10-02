"Krone" survey
Lots of support for blue-turquoise and a big BUT
Who should govern in the future? The "Krone" newspaper surveyed its readership. The trend: there is a narrow majority in favor of Blue-Turquoise, but many also want to see the so-called "Zuckerl-Koalition" govern ...
The "Voice of Austria", initiated by the "Krone" during the election campaign, is being heard. It is articulated daily in the comments of users and in letters to the editor. We have summarized all the wishes, demands, worries and fears.
Topics ranging from inflation to migration were covered. Now, after the exciting election, the "Krone" asked again: Which coalition would you like to see?
Who is ideologically close, what is not possible?
The result of the admittedly non-representative survey: there is a slight inclination towards an FPÖ-ÖVP government or ÖVP-FPÖ. However, the so-called "Zuckerl-Koalition" - consisting of turquoise, red and pink - is also very popular.
Here are a few selected letters from our readers, which contain the wish for an FPÖ-ÖVP government:
- Hans Horak from Baumgarten wants "Blue-black! Ideologically closest, form a government capable of acting!".
- Manfred G. from Linz is also in favor of blue with turquoise/black: "If Nehammer can't jump over his shadow, he should resign."
- Rainer Biegler wants Herbert Kickl as chancellor and the ÖVP as his partner: "A government of losers certainly won't make any friends among the population."
- Helmut Klauser from Graz in a nutshell: "FPÖ+ÖVP with Chancellor Kickl. Was always an ÖVP voter as an entrepreneur, never again!"
- Another reader, on the other hand, believes that a "Zuckerl government" would be doomed to failure, especially as the SPÖ is moving in a completely different direction to the ÖVP and the economically liberal NEOS.
But even the "Zuckerl coalition" has enough fans. Here are some of the comments:
- Wolfgang Maister is "against any coalition with Kickl. He would only be suitable as 'propaganda minister'. That leaves me with the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS."
- Another gentleman is convinced: "Turquoise-red-pink, because it is now the final chance to prevent the right-wing extremists from joining the government, and this variant also represents the largest possible majority."
- David from Golling provides a comprehensive argument. His conclusion: "All in all, you can say that the Zuckerl has significantly more support in the middle of 'quieter' society. I count myself among this middle ground and would like a stable government to implement the real reforms away from radicalism."
- The Müllner couple from Vienna are also in favor of the "three-way". "After all, this option would have 110 seats. The Greens are really dreamers who mostly come up with bans. The FPÖ is too extreme on too many issues."
Van der Bellen talks to Kickl first
Whatever the outcome. The decision will take a while yet. Until then, the old government will continue to administer until a new one is found. From Friday, the Federal President will hold talks with the leaders of the five parliamentary parties. His first interlocutor will be FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
Van der Bellen did not reveal whether he will entrust the blue party leader with the task of forming a government after the Freedom Party's election victory. "As a first step", he will talk to representatives of all parliamentary parties, he announced.
Regardless of Van der Bellen's decision, almost all Krone readers agree: once the government is formed, it should serve out the legislative period in a stable manner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
