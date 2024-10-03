Fuss over new subsidy system for PV systems

PV manufacturers and customers furious

"A system that was previously subsidized with around 12,000 euros would only be entitled to around 6,000 euros due to the new guidelines," Carinthian PV manufacturers criticize. The revised subsidy system is already causing existing orders for PV systems to be canceled. "This is because countless projects that were commissioned in Carinthia this year but will only be eligible for subsidies from 2025 have been calculated for customers using the old subsidy volume, which will no longer apply."