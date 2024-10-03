Fewer subsidies
Fuss over new subsidy system for PV systems
The state of Carinthia is planning to reform the subsidies for photovoltaic systems. From 2025, processing is to become simpler and faster, but the subsidies will be reduced.
Investments by households and businesses in renewable energies have continued to rise in Carinthia. "Since January, 6502 new PV systems have been subsidized by the state," says Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. This year, a total of 40 million euros in subsidies have been paid out for the expansion of PV systems. Due to the high demand, the funding pot for energy subsidies for 2024 has already been exhausted. "However, all applications received so far will still be approved."
Faster processing, less money
However, a new funding regulation being considered by the state, which is due to come into force from 2025, is now causing a stir. Although the entire funding process will then be fully digital, less bureaucratic and correspondingly faster, the amount of funding for individual projects would be reduced.
PV manufacturers and customers furious
"A system that was previously subsidized with around 12,000 euros would only be entitled to around 6,000 euros due to the new guidelines," Carinthian PV manufacturers criticize. The revised subsidy system is already causing existing orders for PV systems to be canceled. "This is because countless projects that were commissioned in Carinthia this year but will only be eligible for subsidies from 2025 have been calculated for customers using the old subsidy volume, which will no longer apply."
However, this regulation has not yet been decided, it still has to be approved by the government.
