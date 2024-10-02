Hermagor
Sustainable tourism: region wants to be at the top
The state, economic experts, municipal and tourism representatives have drawn up a "master plan" for the Hermagor-Pressegger See region. As a guide for future development, as they say.
The Hermagor-Pressegger See region is not only a popular destination for tourists in the winter months, but more and more summer visitors are also enjoying the unique mountain world of the Gailtal valley. But the tourist region cannot and does not want to rest on its laurels.
It is precisely for this reason that the state, economic experts, municipal and tourism representatives have drawn up their own master plan. "This is not just a document, but a central guideline for our future development," says Hermagor's mayor Leopold Astner, who also wants to address the needs of the Gailtal Valley with the master plan.
Guidelines for new projects
In terms of content, this new guide is based on tourism development zones of varying intensity, separate guidelines for new projects and the integration of ecological, economic and socio-cultural aspects. "We now have a solid basis for making tourism in our region fit for the future," adds Hans Steinwender, Tourism Chairman of the Hermagor-Presseggersee region.
The pillars of the tourism plan will also be incorporated into the local development concept. "The master plan enables us to further develop and change our region in a sustainable way," says Hermagor's head of municipality.
Ambitious goals
With the new master plan, tourism stakeholders have an extremely ambitious goal in mind: "To position the Hermagor region as a leading destination for sustainable tourism in Austria." After all, it's not just about the number of overnight stays, but also about treating the environment with respect and the numerous jobs that depend on tourism.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
