Former President Fischer:
“Decisive decisions will probably only be made after state elections”
Former head of state Heinz Fischer (86) talks about post-election procedures, forming a government and his preferences for a new government.
The "dismissal" of the federal government, as some media call it, is scheduled for Wednesday. "It is correctly called removal from office", former Federal President Heinz Fischer explains the procedure. This procedure is not provided for in the constitution, but it is customary. So it is customary. As soon as an official election result is available, the government offers the Federal President the opportunity to resign. As a rule, he accepts the offer.
To open the door for a new government to be formed. The president will then entrust the government with the continuation of business, "a kind of interim government". It can be in office for a week or, as has already happened, for four to five months. Fischer: "It is important that the government does not take any measures during this phase out of respect for the voters."
Just no quick fixes
It will take a long time again. "There will be difficult issues to resolve. And there are state elections. I foresee that the provincial governors will think that the results of the government formation will not be helpful to them." Another factor: two parties that have lost (ÖVP and SPÖ) could govern together. And possibly bring in a third, smaller party. Fischer emphasizes: "The work programme must show clarity. Decisive events will probably only take place after the state elections." So towards the end of the year. But, as Fischer assists his successor Alexander Van der Bellen, it is better that it takes a few weeks longer than a not fully thought-out quick action.
Big question: Should the election winner Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) be tasked with soundings? It is also customary to send the first man into the race first. Fischer responds: "I trust that the Federal President will take the right steps at the right time."
Sensible "three-pillar policy"
Was his SPÖ too far to the left during the election campaign? "What the SPÖ is proposing as a possible contribution in terms of wealth tax is a measure of fairness that exists in two thirds of EU countries." He, Fischer, is not happy about the election result, but one must also see that the ÖVP suffered much greater losses. The two could come together.
The former Federal President would definitely "welcome cooperation on the basis of two proven parties with experience in national politics". "But governing with a wafer-thin majority would be too risky. If a third smaller party cooperates constructively, then such a three-pillar policy is definitely to be supported," says Fischer.
