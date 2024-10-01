“Decisive decisions will probably only be made after state elections”

Just no quick fixes

It will take a long time again. "There will be difficult issues to resolve. And there are state elections. I foresee that the provincial governors will think that the results of the government formation will not be helpful to them." Another factor: two parties that have lost (ÖVP and SPÖ) could govern together. And possibly bring in a third, smaller party. Fischer emphasizes: "The work programme must show clarity. Decisive events will probably only take place after the state elections." So towards the end of the year. But, as Fischer assists his successor Alexander Van der Bellen, it is better that it takes a few weeks longer than a not fully thought-out quick action.