For World Animal Day
Blessing of animals on St. Stephen’s Square in Vienna again in 2024
The traditional blessing on "World Animal Day" will once again attract numerous animal lovers to St. Stephen's Square in Vienna. Because on October 4 at 5 pm, beloved pets can once again receive a blessing from cathedral priest Toni Faber.
The blessing of animals takes place in memory of St. Francis of Assisi, who was particularly concerned with the appreciation of creation and the careful treatment of fellow creatures.
The blessing is opened with brass music, after a reading and a speech by cathedral priest Toni Faber, all animals, both those present and those "carried in the heart", are blessed.
Hard bread is blessed for (carriage) horses, donkeys, goats etc. and then given to these animals as food. After the general blessing, there is also the opportunity to receive the blessing individually; Toni Faber and other clergymen will go through the rows for this purpose.
The blessing of animals on St. Stephen's Square is based on the memory of St. Francis of Assisi, who was particularly concerned with the careful treatment of his fellow creatures.
Toni Faber, Dompfarrer St. Stephan
Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
Do not bring frightened animals to the blessing
Animals that should not be brought to St. Stephen's Square in view of the hustle and bustle in the city (rabbits, hamsters, mice or skittish dogs and cats) can also be "taken along" to the blessing, including children of course.
Have a photo blessed
A photo of the animal or an object associated with it can be brought along. The liturgical celebration of the blessing of animals expresses gratitude for the beauty of creation and the request for its preservation, both universally and individually.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.