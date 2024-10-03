Vorteilswelt
For World Animal Day

Blessing of animals on St. Stephen’s Square in Vienna again in 2024

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 08:00

The traditional blessing on "World Animal Day" will once again attract numerous animal lovers to St. Stephen's Square in Vienna. Because on October 4 at 5 pm, beloved pets can once again receive a blessing from cathedral priest Toni Faber.

The blessing of animals takes place in memory of St. Francis of Assisi, who was particularly concerned with the appreciation of creation and the careful treatment of fellow creatures.

The blessing is opened with brass music, after a reading and a speech by cathedral priest Toni Faber, all animals, both those present and those "carried in the heart", are blessed.

"Krone" animal lady Maggie Entenfellner is also happy to come by and listen to the concerns of animal owners. (Bild: Tomschi Peter/Tomschi Peter )
"Krone" animal lady Maggie Entenfellner is also happy to come by and listen to the concerns of animal owners.
Hard bread is blessed for (carriage) horses, donkeys, goats etc. and then given to these animals as food. After the general blessing, there is also the opportunity to receive the blessing individually; Toni Faber and other clergymen will go through the rows for this purpose.

Some goats have even found their way to St. Stephen's! (Bild: Katharina Lattermann)
Some goats have even found their way to St. Stephen's!
The blessing of animals on St. Stephen's Square is based on the memory of St. Francis of Assisi, who was particularly concerned with the careful treatment of his fellow creatures.

Toni Faber, Dompfarrer St. Stephan

Do not bring frightened animals to the blessing
Animals that should not be brought to St. Stephen's Square in view of the hustle and bustle in the city (rabbits, hamsters, mice or skittish dogs and cats) can also be "taken along" to the blessing, including children of course.

Have a photo blessed
A photo of the animal or an object associated with it can be brought along. The liturgical celebration of the blessing of animals expresses gratitude for the beauty of creation and the request for its preservation, both universally and individually. 

