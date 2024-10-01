In the city of Salzburg
Poll book for S-Link survey almost ready
The S-Link, the extension of the Salzburger Lokalbahn, and the expansion of the Messebahn and Stieglbahn are set to fundamentally change public transport in Salzburg. On November 10, citizens will vote on the project. There will be a voting booklet in the city of Salzburg.
The booklet, based on the Swiss model, presents the advantages and disadvantages of the major project. Among other things, the arguments of both pro and contra initiators were compared. There was no fact-based examination of the arguments. With the help of the brochure, citizens should be able to form a complete picture and thus make a decision for the vote.
The PR agency ikp was commissioned by the city to produce the brochure. Only the Vorarlberg office is said to have been responsible for producing the brochure in order to be able to act neutrally. This neutral presentation of the arguments was particularly important for the city under the leadership of Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ). He himself is an opponent of the project and the information provided by the state is too positive for him - an advertising campaign.
In addition to the voting booklet for all Salzburg households from October 16, there will also be information events at the end of October.
The public consultation will take place on November 10. Citizens from the city of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau can cast their vote. However, the voting book is only available for city residents.
There was already a vote on the S-Link in the provincial capital last year. The result was negative. However, the state subsequently determined that the question posed by the city was unlawful. There are also different legal opinions on the question posed on November 10. "Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also provides for the Stiegl and trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of traffic relief?".
According to a legal opinion by the Salzburg Chamber of Labor, this question is also not admissible and could be challenged. However, it is unclear what impact this would have. This is because the public consultation is not binding for politicians.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
